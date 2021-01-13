Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes helps the company attract buyers’ interest. Also, increasing assets under management (AUM) balance is likely to keep supporting top-line growth. The company's robust balance sheet indicates that it is less exposed to credit risk. Yet, it has been witnessing rise in operating expenses due to investments in technology, which is expected to keep bottom line under pressure. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities pose a headwind. Further, Artisan Partners witnesses net outflows in some of the investment strategies, which hurts AUM growth to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

APAM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

