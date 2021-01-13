Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $7.80 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $27.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after buying an additional 218,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,203. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $106.48.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.