Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 215.3% in December

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 22,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

