Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

