Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,725. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

