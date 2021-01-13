Arlington Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $318.78. 22,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.77. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $320.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.