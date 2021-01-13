Arlington Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,142. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.