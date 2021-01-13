Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 8.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 208,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. 2,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.