Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.19. 317,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

