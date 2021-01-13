Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,746.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,607.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

