ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $26,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $160.40.

