Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00.

ANET stock opened at $316.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $316.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.