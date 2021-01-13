Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 153.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

