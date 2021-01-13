Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.91.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
