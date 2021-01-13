Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

