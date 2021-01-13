Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $33.91. 528,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 568,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

