Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACA. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.