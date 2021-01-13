Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABUS. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $348.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $10,431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.