Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 61.9% in December

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 201,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

