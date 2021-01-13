APR Coin Hits Market Cap of $13,374.07 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,374.07 and approximately $182.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00104873 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00301285 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,411,570 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.