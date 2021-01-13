Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial is focused on improving its product line and providing value-added services to its wide customer base. The company’s focus on driving operational excellence, maintaining a reliable supply chain and cost-control measures are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Applied Industrial intends to strengthen its competence on the back of acquisitions. Its shareholder-friendly policies will also work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, for fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the pandemic-related uncertainties. Sales in the fiscal second quarter are expected to decline 13-14% year over year. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

