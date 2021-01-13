Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

