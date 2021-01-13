Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.59% from the company’s previous close.

APDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

APDN opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

