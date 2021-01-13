Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $48,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.48. 3,874,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.