Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%.

AMEH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

