APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APG. BidaskClub cut APi Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

APG opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. APi Group has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

