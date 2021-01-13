Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.63

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

