Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.