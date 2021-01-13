Anyswap Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $774,596.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,783,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.