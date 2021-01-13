Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
