Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

