Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

Anthem stock opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average of $289.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

