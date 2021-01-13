Antero Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 11,587 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 463,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 144,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 713,536 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Antero Resources stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

