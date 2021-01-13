Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.66

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 156639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

