AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) versus Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Head to Head Survey

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centogene
|$54.64 million
|4.14
|-$23.36 million
|($1.46)
|-7.79
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|$1.56 million
|41.72
|-$14.52 million
|($1.62)
|-3.59
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.8% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centogene
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centogene
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.
Summary
Centogene beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.