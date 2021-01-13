Anoncoin (ANC) Market Cap Tops $69,569.05

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $69,569.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.