Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

BUD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,482. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.86, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

