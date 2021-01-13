Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Anglo American stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 107,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,121. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

