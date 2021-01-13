Analyzing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 5.21, indicating that its stock price is 421% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.5% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -7.61% -0.21% -0.08% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 5 0 3.00 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Benchmark Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $184.46 million 3.98 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -108.41 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove.

Summary

Brightcove beats Benchmark Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. In addition, it provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; Player, a cloud-based service to create and manage video player experiences; and Ooyala, an online video platform. Further, the company offers Brightcove Beacon, an app that enables companies to deliver and launch over the top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; and Brightcove Campaign, an app that enables marketers to create video-driven marketing campaigns. Additionally, it provides account management, professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

