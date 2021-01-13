Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Target Price at $156.95

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,940. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $609.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

