Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $34.56

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $13,310,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 16,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

