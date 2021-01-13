Analysts Set Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Target Price at $17.20

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of GES traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 7,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

