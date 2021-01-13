Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $82.25

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

DIN traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 591,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

