Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target at $28.70

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

AOCIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $$19.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

