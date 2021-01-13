Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $124.50

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 197,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

