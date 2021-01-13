Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target at $22.75

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. 841,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

