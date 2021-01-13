Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) PT at $58.43

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,161. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

