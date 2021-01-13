Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

1/4/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is benefiting from solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher modem sales and Optane bit growth. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry. Intel has raised 2020 guidance, anticipating momentum for 10 nanometer (nm) mobile processors used in consumer notebook PCs, to continue in the fourth quarter, led by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online trends. However, anticipated decline in PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Notably, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, sluggish data center demand across enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance. Also, unfavorable product mix is a headwind, at least in the near term.”

12/22/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.