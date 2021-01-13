Analysts Offer Predictions for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.21 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

