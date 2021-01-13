Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $124,994.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $532,671.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $482,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,288 shares of company stock worth $4,831,198.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

