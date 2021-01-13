Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

