Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 101,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.